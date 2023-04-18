Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $21.88

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. Decred has a market cap of $325.70 million and $1.70 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $21.88 or 0.00072100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00152233 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037304 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00041507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,886,989 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

