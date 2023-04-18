Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Trimmed by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.63. The company had a trading volume of 609,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,710. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.23.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

