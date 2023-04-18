Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $396.48. The company had a trading volume of 587,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.