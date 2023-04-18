DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $746.15

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $746.15 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.70 or 0.00337556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011184 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.