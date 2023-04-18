Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $45.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

KHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,752. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

