DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Lessened by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises about 2.1% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in DexCom were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.20. 345,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,523 shares of company stock worth $22,407,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

