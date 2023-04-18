dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $37.78 million and $1,709.80 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,024,058 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02095166 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,738.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

