Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 80,408 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 598.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of T stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

