Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 654.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,061. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

