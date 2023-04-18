Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.7 %

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $497.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

