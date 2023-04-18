Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,797,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

