Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.57. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

