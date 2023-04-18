Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:DWACU traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. Digital World Acquisition has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $66.89.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.