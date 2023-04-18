Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,605,000 after purchasing an additional 908,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after buying an additional 145,746 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,808,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,587,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MGV stock opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.47. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.