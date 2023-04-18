Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 64,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,858,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

