DoorDash Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 80,287 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 197% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,008 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,772. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $108.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $7,886,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $7,886,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 671,381 shares of company stock worth $38,634,750 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in DoorDash by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 563,688 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in DoorDash by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.