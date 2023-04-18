Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,300 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,065,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIIBF shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DIIBF remained flat at $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home products. It operates through the Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, and sale of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.