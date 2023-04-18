Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DUFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Dufry Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DUFRY remained flat at $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. 59,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,350. Dufry has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

About Dufry

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

