Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 92,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,106,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,771,000 after acquiring an additional 157,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,951,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,823 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

