EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of EDPFY remained flat at $54.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,546. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

