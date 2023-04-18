Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Raised to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EGO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 916,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,351. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

