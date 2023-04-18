ELIS 1-Day Volume Hits $610.50 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $38.07 million and approximately $610.50 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.18269533 USD and is up 13.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,059.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

