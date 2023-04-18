Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.44

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.44 and last traded at C$36.35, with a volume of 124922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.57.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.557 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -311.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Endeavour Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.41, for a total transaction of C$252,330.00. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.