Energi Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $229,047.33 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00070065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00041655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00022788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,546,155 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

