Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Position Decreased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,421 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENOV stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.79 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,063,324.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,901.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

