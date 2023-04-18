EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $70,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.27. 1,113,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,027. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.87.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

