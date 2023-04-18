EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00004006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $115.21 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004680 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003647 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001139 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,609,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,608,081 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

