Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.85. 4,393,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,410. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.