F Thomson Leighton Acquires 303 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton bought 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.23 per share, with a total value of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.42 per share, with a total value of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.48 per share, with a total value of $25,035.12.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.88 per share, with a total value of $25,062.88.

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.01 per share, with a total value of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $25,000.94.

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.18 per share, with a total value of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.49 per share, with a total value of $25,062.68.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.82. 1,061,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,214. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 831,793 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,083 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,258,456 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $98,537,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

