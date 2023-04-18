F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $24,920.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $23,577.30.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $24,862.50.

FFIV traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $142.64. 613,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,595. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $207.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.47.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 47.5% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 68,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of F5 by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 224.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Cowen dropped their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

