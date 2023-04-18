Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after purchasing an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,664,000 after buying an additional 282,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.99. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.