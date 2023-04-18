Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

