Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $878,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,532,000 after purchasing an additional 515,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shell by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $998,596,000 after buying an additional 1,295,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Shell by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

