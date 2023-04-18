Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

Insider Activity

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

