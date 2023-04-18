FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.