Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys Shares of 1,784 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,973,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $151.77. The stock had a trading volume of 123,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,651. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

