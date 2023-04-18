Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.14. 110,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.04.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

