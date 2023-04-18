Financial Advisors Network Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $64.54. 547,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,090. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $73.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.