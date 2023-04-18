Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $255,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after purchasing an additional 412,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after buying an additional 524,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,863,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,253,000 after purchasing an additional 543,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.58. 458,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

