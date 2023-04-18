Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 683 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.72. 194,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,954. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

