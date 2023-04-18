Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 978 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $97.18. 148,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,916. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

