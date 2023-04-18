First Busey Co. (BUSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
First Busey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.
First Busey Price Performance
BUSE stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUSE. DA Davidson decreased their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey
In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $198,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,361.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,330 and sold 31,302 shares valued at $772,726. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Mariner LLC increased its position in First Busey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Busey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Busey by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
