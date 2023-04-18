First Busey Co. (BUSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

First Busey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

First Busey Price Performance

BUSE stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). First Busey had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUSE. DA Davidson decreased their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $198,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,361.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,330 and sold 31,302 shares valued at $772,726. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Mariner LLC increased its position in First Busey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Busey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Busey by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Articles

