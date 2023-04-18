First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,021.62

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,021.62 and last traded at $1,013.85, with a volume of 188194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $997.99.

A number of research firms have commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $774.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $790.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

