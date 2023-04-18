First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FHN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,280. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in First Horizon by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

