First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.
First Horizon Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of FHN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,280. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in First Horizon by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
Further Reading
