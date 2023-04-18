First National Trust Co Acquires 1,534 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.12. The stock had a trading volume of 228,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $492.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $609.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.