First National Trust Co Acquires 28 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.5% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $5.48 on Tuesday, hitting $499.87. The company had a trading volume of 613,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,407. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.06. The stock has a market cap of $466.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

