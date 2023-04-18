First National Trust Co Sells 113 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,398,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

AMGN stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.61. 375,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day moving average is $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

