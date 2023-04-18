First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FQVLF. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,163. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.