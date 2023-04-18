First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DALI traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,981. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DALI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

