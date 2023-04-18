First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 30.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FPF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 49,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,251. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

